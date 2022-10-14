EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that he had spoken with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and reiterated the call to release people who took part in the protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that he had spoken with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and reiterated the call to release people who took part in the protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

"I spoke with Amirabdollahian to convey again EU's clear and united position: people in Iran have the right to peaceful protest and to defend fundamental rights. Violent repression must stop immediately. Protesters must be released. internet access and accountability are needed," Borrell said on Twitter.

On September 13, 22-year-old Amini was detained by the Iranian morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" head covering.

The young Kurdish woman fell into a coma while in police custody and died a few days later. This sparked weeks of mass protests that escalated into unrest in Tehran and several other large cities.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that 41 people were killed and about 100 were injured during protests. According to statements made by the Iranian authorities, the unrest in the country was instigated from abroad.

On October 7, the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization said that Amini's death was not caused by blows to the head or vital organs but by cerebral hypoxia, which led to hypotension and multiple organ failure.