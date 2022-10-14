UrduPoint.com

EU's Borrell Calls On Iran To Release Those Detained Over Mahsa Amini Protests

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 08:24 PM

EU's Borrell Calls on Iran to Release Those Detained Over Mahsa Amini Protests

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that he had spoken with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and reiterated the call to release people who took part in the protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that he had spoken with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and reiterated the call to release people who took part in the protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

"I spoke with Amirabdollahian to convey again EU's clear and united position: people in Iran have the right to peaceful protest and to defend fundamental rights. Violent repression must stop immediately. Protesters must be released. internet access and accountability are needed," Borrell said on Twitter.

On September 13, 22-year-old Amini was detained by the Iranian morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" head covering.

The young Kurdish woman fell into a coma while in police custody and died a few days later. This sparked weeks of mass protests that escalated into unrest in Tehran and several other large cities.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that 41 people were killed and about 100 were injured during protests. According to statements made by the Iranian authorities, the unrest in the country was instigated from abroad.

On October 7, the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization said that Amini's death was not caused by blows to the head or vital organs but by cerebral hypoxia, which led to hypotension and multiple organ failure.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Internet Police Iran Twitter Died Young Tehran September October Women From

Recent Stories

Lahore police hold open court

Lahore police hold open court

7 seconds ago
 Mir Ziaullah Langu condemns blast in Mastung

Mir Ziaullah Langu condemns blast in Mastung

43 seconds ago
 Three including woman killed at Swabi

Three including woman killed at Swabi

44 seconds ago
 EU Needs Patience to See Effect of Sanctions Again ..

EU Needs Patience to See Effect of Sanctions Against Russia - Austrian Foreign M ..

45 seconds ago
 European Anti-Poverty Network Says Over 13 Million ..

European Anti-Poverty Network Says Over 13 Millions Spaniards Face Poverty Risk

46 seconds ago
 Governor Sindh felicitates Pakistan cricket team f ..

Governor Sindh felicitates Pakistan cricket team for winning T20 Tri-series in N ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.