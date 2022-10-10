UrduPoint.com

EU's Borrell Calls Turkey, India, Brazil 'Swing States' As They Contradict Western Agenda

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 03:10 PM

EU's Borrell Calls Turkey, India, Brazil 'Swing States' as They Contradict Western Agenda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday called Turkey, India, Brazil and several other countries "swing states" that do not always follow the Western agenda and change sides based on their interest.

"Look at Turkey, India, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, Indonesia, they are middle powers. They are swing states, they vote on one side or the other according with their interest, not only the theoretical values. But these people are players on poles and this creates this messy multipolarity, these people are there and not always following us," Borrell said at the annual conference of EU Ambassadors in Brussels.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

At the same time, Turkey has maintained a precarious balance in order to save its ties with various states and tried to mediate negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. India continues to increase trade with Russia in a number of goods categories, despite sanctions. Meanwhile, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said last week that cooperation with Russia is vital for the country.

