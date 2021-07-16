UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Borrell, Chinese Foreign Minister Discuss Afghanistan, Iran Nuclear Deal

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

EU's Borrell, Chinese Foreign Minister Discuss Afghanistan, Iran Nuclear Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent on Friday to discuss issues of mutual concern, such as the situation in Afghanistan and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Opportunity to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tashkent. Discussed issues of common concern, such as the state of play on #JCPOA, situation in #Afghanistan as well as wider connectivity cooperation, including in Central Asia," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

The diplomats met on the sidelines of the Tashkent-hosted international conference "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity.

Challenges and Opportunities," taking place from July 15-16.

The security situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating since the United States and its NATO allies began to withdraw their troops after more than 20 years of military presence, extending security threats upon the entire region. The Afghan government and the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) are attempting to negotiate peace, but armed confrontation on the ground has only increased in recent weeks.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist NATO Afghanistan Russia China Twitter Tashkent United States July From Government Asia

Recent Stories

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corn ..

10 minutes ago

PITB organizes a training workshop for contractors ..

12 minutes ago

Arts Council Institute of Arts & Crafts (ACIAC) ho ..

14 minutes ago

69,059 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26 minutes ago

CSS aspirant from Multan commits suicide in Lahore ..

37 minutes ago

Efforts of Pakistan Army and Law enforcement agenc ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.