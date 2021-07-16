MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent on Friday to discuss issues of mutual concern, such as the situation in Afghanistan and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Opportunity to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tashkent. Discussed issues of common concern, such as the state of play on #JCPOA, situation in #Afghanistan as well as wider connectivity cooperation, including in Central Asia," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

The diplomats met on the sidelines of the Tashkent-hosted international conference "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity.

Challenges and Opportunities," taking place from July 15-16.

The security situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating since the United States and its NATO allies began to withdraw their troops after more than 20 years of military presence, extending security threats upon the entire region. The Afghan government and the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) are attempting to negotiate peace, but armed confrontation on the ground has only increased in recent weeks.