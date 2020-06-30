UrduPoint.com
EU's Borrell Condemns Expulsion Of Envoy From Venezuela

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:30 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned the expulsion of the EU's ambassador to Venezuela ordered by President Nicolas Maduro and said the bloc would reciprocate.

"We condemn and reject the expulsion of our ambassador in Caracas.

We will take the usual necessary reciprocal measures," Borrell tweeted.

Maduro gave Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa 72 hours on Monday to leave the country in response to European sanctions against 11 Venezuelans.

Relations have been tense since 2017, when Venezuela became the first Latin Americancountry to be hit by EU sanctions, including an arms embargo.

