EU's Borrell Condemns Violence During Sunday Protests In Brussels

January 24, 2022

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has condemned the violence and destruction of property during Sunday protests in Brussels.

"Strongly condemn the senseless destruction and violence at the manifestation in Brussels today, including against our @eu_eeas/@EU_FPI (European External Action Service and EU Service for Foreign Policy Instruments) premises," Borrell tweeted.

Borrell also thanked police officers "for their action."

"The violence witnessed today in Brussels and the attack to our premises are a shameful violation of everything we stand for as EEAS and EU. We are grateful for the tireless work of @federalepolitie @policefederale and we will keep defending peaceful paths of freedom of expression," the EEAS wrote on Twitter in response.

About 50,000 people took to the streets of the Belgian capital to protest pandemic restrictions on Sunday, according to Le Soir, citing local police.

