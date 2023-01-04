UrduPoint.com

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell congratulated on Wednesday the former Israeli intelligence minister, Eli Cohen, on his appointment as the country's foreign minister.

"Congratulations (Eli Cohen) for your appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel. Looking forward to working with you on further improving EU-Israel relations. We have a lot to do together," Borrell tweeted.

According to Borrell, the EU is ready to contribute to a revival of the Middle East peace process, aiming to reach a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The new Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was sworn in on December 29.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the founding of Israel in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

