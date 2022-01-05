UrduPoint.com

EU's Borrell Discusses Russian Security Proposals With NATO's Stoltenberg - Brussels

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 12:20 AM

EU's Borrell Discusses Russian Security Proposals With NATO's Stoltenberg - Brussels

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border as well as Moscow's proposals on security guarantees during a Tuesday phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border as well as Moscow's proposals on security guarantees during a Tuesday phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said.

The EU foreign policy chief is scheduled to visit Ukraine from Tuesday through Thursday.

"On 4 January, High Representative/Vice President Josep Borrell had a phone call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg ahead of the HRVP visit to Ukraine, to discuss the Russian military build-up at the border with Ukraine and the two draft Treaties on security guarantees addressed by Russia to the United States and the Members of the Atlantic Alliance," the EEAS said in a statement.

According to the EEAS, Borrell reiterated Brussels' staunch support for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and also "underlined the need for Russia to de-escalate tensions and fully implement the Minsk agreements," stressing that any further military aggression against Kiev will bring grave consequences.

Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated over the past several weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

In December, Moscow published draft agreements between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees. The proposals, if agreed to, would prevent NATO from expanding in Eastern Europe and prohibit the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Visit Minsk Brussels Kiev Independence Alliance United States January December Border From

Recent Stories

US CDC Shortens Booster Waiting Period for Pfizer- ..

US CDC Shortens Booster Waiting Period for Pfizer-Vaccinated People to 5 Months

2 minutes ago
 Prince Andrew's Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismis ..

Prince Andrew's Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismiss Case Due to Epstein Settleme ..

2 minutes ago
 Army troops provide prompt relief to flood affecte ..

Army troops provide prompt relief to flood affected areas of Gwadar

2 minutes ago
 UN Hopes NATO-Russia Talks Will Lead to De-Escalat ..

UN Hopes NATO-Russia Talks Will Lead to De-Escalation of Tensions in Europe - Sp ..

2 minutes ago
 89 ASIs promoted as sub-inspectors

89 ASIs promoted as sub-inspectors

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for early completion of development ..

Prime Minister for early completion of development projects in Balochistan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.