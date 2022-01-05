EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border as well as Moscow's proposals on security guarantees during a Tuesday phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border as well as Moscow's proposals on security guarantees during a Tuesday phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said.

The EU foreign policy chief is scheduled to visit Ukraine from Tuesday through Thursday.

"On 4 January, High Representative/Vice President Josep Borrell had a phone call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg ahead of the HRVP visit to Ukraine, to discuss the Russian military build-up at the border with Ukraine and the two draft Treaties on security guarantees addressed by Russia to the United States and the Members of the Atlantic Alliance," the EEAS said in a statement.

According to the EEAS, Borrell reiterated Brussels' staunch support for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and also "underlined the need for Russia to de-escalate tensions and fully implement the Minsk agreements," stressing that any further military aggression against Kiev will bring grave consequences.

Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated over the past several weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

In December, Moscow published draft agreements between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees. The proposals, if agreed to, would prevent NATO from expanding in Eastern Europe and prohibit the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.