EU's Borrell Expects IAEA Mission To Normalize Situation At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday he expects the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to normalize the situation at Europe's largest atomic plant in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

"We have been asking for an immediate demilitarization of the neighborhood of this atomic central... We cannot play war games in the neighborhood of a site like this.

So, I hope that the Atomic Energy Agency will be able to restore the situation," Borrell told reporters ahead of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Prague.

The Zaporizhzhia power plant has been routinely shelled by Ukrainian troops as they seek to wrestle control of the nuclear site from Russia. The mission of the UN nuclear watchdog headed by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi is expected to arrive at the power plant shortly.

