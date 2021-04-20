UrduPoint.com
EU's Borrell Hails Deal Between Georgian Government, Opposition As 'Important Milestone'

Tue 20th April 2021

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell welcomed on Tuesday the agreement signed earlier in Georgia between the authorities and the opposition and urged the country's political leaders to work together on overcoming the political crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell welcomed on Tuesday the agreement signed earlier in Georgia between the authorities and the opposition and urged the country's political leaders to work together on overcoming the political crisis.

"I welcome the agreement reached by political leaders in Georgia yesterday. An important political milestone. I call on all MPs to sign up, join Parliament & work with determination to implement the EU mediated agreement for the citizens of Georgia & deeper EU-Georgia relations," Borrell tweeted.

On Monday, representatives of the Georgian authorities and the opposition publicly signed an agreement proposed by European Council President Charles Michel at the presidential residence in Tbilisi.

The five-point document introduces steps to overcome the political crisis. Those include the initiation of an amnesty law to release all participants in the June 2019 protests and citizens detained for political reasons; electoral reform; judicial reform; new rules for distribution of parliamentary posts and the possibility of calling early parliamentary elections in 2022 if the Georgian Dream party gains less than 43% of the votes in the local elections set for October 2021.

Georgia has been in the grip of a political crisis after almost all opposition parties rejected their parliamentary mandates, calling the elections rigged.

