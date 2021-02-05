(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday hailed the success of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, and said he hoped it could be certified for use in the bloc.

Borrell was in Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on what was the first visit of a senior EU envoy to Russia since 2017.

"It's good news for the whole of mankind because it means we will have more tools to fight the pandemic," Borrell told journalists after the talks.

He said he hoped the European Medicines Agency (EMA) would certify the jab for use in EU member states.

Lavrov said Washington and Moscow had agreed to "see if there is room for acting together" on vaccines and that several European countries were "interested in producing the vaccine on their territory".

Russia's domestically produced Sputnik V was approved for use last August ahead of large-scale clinical trials, sparking concern over the fast-track procedure.

Despite widespread criticism, the vaccine's developers said the jab was over 90 percent effective and Russia started innoculating its citizens in December.

Earlier this week, the Lancet medical journal published results of Sputnik's third phase trials with data from more than 20,000 volunteers, confirming the vaccine's safety and efficacy.

Sputnik has been approved in more than 15 countries, including several ex-Soviet states, Argentina, Iran and Pakistan.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which financed the vaccine, said in January that it had applied for registration of the jab in the European Union.

Many European nations struggle with rolling out their vaccination campaigns, and both Germany and Spain said they were open to accepting deliveries of the vaccine while Hungary registered the jab on its own.

According to Sputnik's developers, the jab has been administered to over two million people worldwide.