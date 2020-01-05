UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Borrell Invites Iran's Zarif To Brussels, Expresses Concerns Over Soleimani's Killing

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 04:10 PM

EU's Borrell Invites Iran's Zarif to Brussels, Expresses Concerns Over Soleimani's Killing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell invited Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Brussels and expressed his concerns over the assassination of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, the European Union said in a press release.

"Josep Borrell invited the Iranian Foreign Minister to Brussels to continue their engagement on these matters," the press release said.

According to the press release, Borell "expressed his deep concern about the latest increase of violent confrontations in Iraq, including the killing of General Qassem Soleimani."

Related Topics

Iran Iraq European Union Brussels Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Two new solar-powered ENOC service stations open i ..

56 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

UAE Press: A blueprint for Dubai’s future

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

17 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

17 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.