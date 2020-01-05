MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell invited Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Brussels and expressed his concerns over the assassination of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, the European Union said in a press release.

"Josep Borrell invited the Iranian Foreign Minister to Brussels to continue their engagement on these matters," the press release said.

According to the press release, Borell "expressed his deep concern about the latest increase of violent confrontations in Iraq, including the killing of General Qassem Soleimani."