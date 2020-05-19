UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Borrell, Libya's Sarraj Discuss Escalation In Tripoli, Implementation Of Arms Embargo

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:56 PM

EU's Borrell, Libya's Sarraj Discuss Escalation in Tripoli, Implementation of Arms Embargo

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and the head of Libya's internationally-recognized government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and the head of Libya's internationally-recognized government, Fayez Sarraj, have discussed the Libyan conflict with an emphasis on the implementation of an arms embargo under the Berlin agreements, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell called the Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord of Libya, Fayez al-Serraj, on 18 May to discuss the latest developments in the country," the press release read.

Borrell was quoted as conveying his concerns over the escalation of fighting in and around the Libyan capital of Tripoli, including in densely populated residential areas. High Representative also conveyed the EU's "continued firm commitment" to achieving political solution to the Libyan crisis via the Berlin Conference format of peace consultations.

According to the press release, the EU top diplomat commended Sarraj for "his government's openness to participate actively in the Berlin process."

In particular, they have discussed the EU's military operation Irini whose aim is to ensure that foreign arms supplies do not come to Libya to not fuel the ongoing conflict.

The EEAS has described the operation as "one of the EU's contributions to the return of stability in Libya and an operational expression of its concrete commitment to the UN-led Berlin process on Libya."

In Libya, the confrontation between Sarraj's Government of National Accord (GNA) and the rival Libyan National Army (LNA) has practically split the oil-rich country into a duopoly since 2011. Over the past few months, the situation has escalated as the LNA advanced on GNA-held Tripoli.

In January, a conference on Libya was held in Berlin where participating countries committed to supporting the war-torn country through the restoration of peace. In particular, the participants agreed to halt arms supplies to Libya as a measure of non-interference in the Libyan civil conflict between two rival administrations. Among these countries were Algeria, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Turkey, the Republic of the Congo, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Operation Irini, part of the EU's Common Security and Defence Policy, has the bloc's mandate to monitor the implementation of the arms embargo by using naval and aerial assets, including satellite imagery.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Russia Turkey China Egypt France Germany Split Berlin Tripoli Algeria Italy United Kingdom United States Congo Libya United Arab Emirates January May Government Top

Recent Stories

COMSTECH project on food security gets funding

2 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Indian govt's new Domic ..

11 minutes ago

Umar Akmal appeals against his three years ban

6 minutes ago

Javeria Khan says she wants to play with Babar Aza ..

22 minutes ago

Dublin 2020 marathon called off over coronavirus: ..

4 minutes ago

NAB authorises investigations against Akram Khan D ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.