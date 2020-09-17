EU High Representative Josep Borrell has met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Brussels, discussing bilateral and regional issues, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) EU High Representative Josep Borrell has met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Brussels, discussing bilateral and regional issues, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Thursday.

"On 16 September, High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq, Fuad Hussein, in Brussels. They discussed issues of common interest, including EU-Iraq bilateral relations, domestic reforms and plans for early parliamentary elections in Iraq, the work of the Global Coalition against Da'esh [the Islamic State, banned in Russia], as well as recent regional developments," the EEAS said in a statement.

Borrell confirmed the EU's intention to continue building up bilateral cooperation and dialogue, mainly via the implementation of the EU-Iraq Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

The EU-Iraq Partnership and Cooperation Agreement was signed in 2012 to set up a framework for political dialogue, as well as economic, cultural, social and legislative cooperation.