UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Borrell Meets With Iraqi Foreign Minister Hussein - Brussels

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 05:39 PM

EU's Borrell Meets With Iraqi Foreign Minister Hussein - Brussels

EU High Representative Josep Borrell has met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Brussels, discussing bilateral and regional issues, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) EU High Representative Josep Borrell has met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Brussels, discussing bilateral and regional issues, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Thursday.

"On 16 September, High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq, Fuad Hussein, in Brussels. They discussed issues of common interest, including EU-Iraq bilateral relations, domestic reforms and plans for early parliamentary elections in Iraq, the work of the Global Coalition against Da'esh [the Islamic State, banned in Russia], as well as recent regional developments," the EEAS said in a statement.

Borrell confirmed the EU's intention to continue building up bilateral cooperation and dialogue, mainly via the implementation of the EU-Iraq Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

The EU-Iraq Partnership and Cooperation Agreement was signed in 2012 to set up a framework for political dialogue, as well as economic, cultural, social and legislative cooperation.

Related Topics

Iraq Brussels September Agreement

Recent Stories

Suga Government's Approval Rating at 66% - Poll

2 minutes ago

Spain's Supreme Court Reviews Case of Catalan Pres ..

4 minutes ago

ANALYSIS: Israel Faces New Lockdown After Gov't Fa ..

4 minutes ago

President of Pakistan confers &#039;Hilal-e-Pakist ..

11 minutes ago

Putin, Indian Prime Minister Confirm Readiness to ..

4 minutes ago

Some 220 Inmates in Northern Uganda Break Out of P ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.