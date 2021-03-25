UrduPoint.com
EU's Borrell Offers Libyan Interim Premier Assistance In Holding December Election - EEAS

EU's Borrell Offers Libyan Interim Premier Assistance in Holding December Election - EEAS

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has told recently appointed Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah that the European Union is ready to assist the new Libyan authorities in various areas, including institution building and holding general elections in December, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Thursday.

Earlier in the month, the Libyan parliament approved the composition of the Government of National Unity (GNU). The 26-strong cabinet, which was borne out of UN-mediated talks, is said to be free of people who served in Libya's previous governments.

"High Representative Borrell proposed to work together on areas where the EU could provide expertise and added value such as institution building, economic governance, preparation for the national elections in December 2021," the EEAS said in a statement.

The new Libyan executive bodies were set up to replace the two rival administrations in the country's east and west. The interim government will be in charge until the general election that is scheduled for December 24.

