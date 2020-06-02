(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The United States, as a chair of the G7 summit, can invite Russia, but cannot change the format or membership on a permanent basis, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday.

"I also would like to stress the fact that the prerogative of the G7 chair, in this case the United States, is to issue guest invitations, and guest invitations reflect the host's priorities.

But changing membership, changing the format on a permanent basis is not a prerogative of the G7 chair," Borrell told a press conference.