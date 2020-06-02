UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Borrell On Russia Potentially Joining G7: US Can Issue Invite, Cannot Change Format

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 06:39 PM

EU's Borrell on Russia Potentially Joining G7: US Can Issue Invite, Cannot Change Format

The United States, as a chair of the G7 summit, can invite Russia to the group, but cannot change the format or membership on a permanent basis, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The United States, as a chair of the G7 summit, can invite Russia to the group, but cannot change the format or membership on a permanent basis, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, who shared his plans to hold the September G7 summit in an extended format, including the leaders of Russia, India, Australia and South Korea.

"I also would like to stress the fact that the prerogative of the G7 chair, in this case the United States, is to issue guest invitations, and guest invitations reflect the host's priorities. But changing membership, changing the format on a permanent basis is not a prerogative of the G7 chair," Borrell told a press conference.

Russia was a part of the G8 format that had been in place from 1998-2014, but the group was reduced to the G7 due to disagreements regarding the events in Crimea and Ukraine, with the G7 countries accusing Moscow of interfering in Ukraine's domestic affairs, something Russia has denied. Recently, more and more members of the Western political establishment have begun questioning policies of antagonizing Russia and refusing mutually beneficial cooperation. In 2019, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed inviting Russia to the 2020 G7 summit in the United States.

Related Topics

India Australia Ukraine Moscow Russia Trump Vladimir Putin South Korea United States September 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

2 more doctors fall victim to coronavirus

2 minutes ago

High-tech cameras to be installed at all police pi ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Sees Nuclear Weapons in Non-Nuclear Countri ..

2 minutes ago

NAB team arrives outside the residence of Shehbaz ..

49 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific operates special repatriation flights ..

49 minutes ago

Italy's Right-Wing Opposition Marches in Rome Dema ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.