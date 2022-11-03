UrduPoint.com

EU's Borrell Praises Role Of UN, Turkey In Returning Russia To Grain Initiative

Published November 03, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell praised on Thursday the role of the United Nations and Turkey in returning Russia to the Black Sea grain shipping deal and called on the all parties to extend it ahead of its expiration on November 19.

On Saturday, Russia suspended its participation in the UN-mediated grain deal after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea. On Wednesday, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was returning to the deal after receiving Ukrainian written guarantees on refraining from using the grain corridor for military purposes, following mediation by Turkey and the UN.

"EU is grateful for role of @UN and Turkiye in Russia's decision to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Food should never be used as a weapon of war. Grain export is crucial to address global food crisis exacerbated by Russia. Calling on all parties to renew Initiative," Borrell tweeted.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Ukraine via the Black Sea. The deal is set to expire on November 19.

