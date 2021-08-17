The European Union will continue providing Afghan people with humanitarian assistance to address the worsening situation in the country, the EU foreign policy chief said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The European Union will continue providing Afghan people with humanitarian assistance to address the worsening situation in the country, the EU foreign policy chief said on Tuesday.

"Humanitarian support will continue.

We are afraid of a dire situation in which Afghan people can be," Josep Borrell told a news conference after an EU foreign ministers' meeting.

"People in Afghanistan will need a lot of humanitarian help... Humanitarian help is something that has to be maintained and even increased," he said.

Asked if the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) would get any EU money, Borrell said that relief aid was unconditional, whereas development assistance payments would depend on the respect of human rights and UN Security Council resolutions.