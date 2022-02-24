UrduPoint.com

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday that leaders of European countries will adopt the most severe sanctions ever against Russia at a summit in Brussels, amid the military operation in Ukraine.

"The European Union will respond in the strongest possible terms. The President of the European Council, (Charles) Michel has called for a meeting of the European Council this evening. And they will agree and provide political guidance to adopt the strongest package, the harshest package of sanctions we have ever implemented," Borrell said in a press statement.

Borrell also pledged to stay in contact with partners of the bloc around the world to provide a united response to Russia.

"The Russian leadership will face unprecedented isolation," Borrell added.

A declaration issued by the EU on the military actions in Ukraine reads that European countries strongly condemn both the operation launched by Russia and involvement of Belarus in the "aggression.

"

"The European Union condemns in the strongest possible terms the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by armed forces of the Russian Federation. We also condemn the involvement of Belarus in this aggression against Ukraine and call on it to abide by its international obligations," the declaration said.

The bloc urged Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine, calling the operation a violation of international law.

Earlier in the day, Russia announced a special operation against Ukraine, responding to calls of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics that asked for help in countering aggression of the Ukrainian armed forces. The Russian Defense Ministry later specified that Ukrainian civilians are not in danger.

