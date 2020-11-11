EU High Representative Josep Borrell on Wednesday reiterated the European Union's support for a long-term political settlement between Israel and Palestine during a meeting with Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) EU High Representative Josep Borrell on Wednesday reiterated the European Union's support for a long-term political settlement between Israel and Palestine during a meeting with Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

"UNRWA plays key role for Palestinian refugees, for stability and security in region and for viable two-state solution. Exchanging with Commissioner General Lazzarini, I reaffirmed EU's continued political and financial support and the need for long term political solution," Borrell tweeted.

Established in the wake of the 1948 Arab-Israel conflict, UNRWA has been assisting Palestinian refugees and displaced people for decades.

According to the organization, it provides assistance and protection for approximately 5.6 million people displaced during the ongoing conflict. Many of them were forced out by the Israeli side in the 1967 Sixth-Day War, which resulted in Israel seizing various territories, including the West Bank of the Jordan River, the Golan Heights and East Jerusalem.

The creation of a Palestinian state within pre-1967 borders has been one of the key goals of the Palestinian leadership and something that Israel has always been against.