EU's Borrell Says Bloc Dependent On Chinese Exports 'Even More' Than On Russian Energy

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the bloc depends on the Chinese exports for a realization of its green transition plan even more than on Russian energy supply as China accounts for 90% of the EU's needs of magnesium and rare-earth elements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the bloc depends on the Chinese exports for a realization of its green transition plan even more than on Russian energy supply as China accounts for 90% of the EU's needs of magnesium and rare-earth elements.

"China plays a crucial role in many supply chains and our dependence on China for our green transition strategy is currently higher than our dependence on fossil fuels from Russia. China accounts for 90% of our magnesium needs, 90% of our rare earths requirements and 80% of the solar panels used in the EU," Borrell said in his EU External Action blog.

The top diplomat also said that China remained "a key economic partner, an overall competitor, and a systemic rival" for the European Union, adding that the bloc should "level the playing field" for the European companies operating in China and "make sure that our dependencies do not turn into vulnerabilities.

In October, Borrell said that the EU's prosperity used to be based on cheap energy from Russia and on the Chinese market, which provided the bloc with technology transfer, investment and buying of cheap goods, but now the bloc needs to look for energy sources inside Europe and restructure its economy.

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the crisis and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide.

