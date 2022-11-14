MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the European Union continues to discuss proposals on the 9th package of sanctions against Moscow.

"We are following the procedures member states propose, and then countries are being consulted, legal services are being consulted, and we proceed to be sure that we are not stopping," Borrell told reporters before the EU Foreign Affairs Council when asked if the EU was discussing the 9th package of sanctions.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and ramped up their military support to Ukraine.

On October 7, the EU introduced its eighth package of sanctions against Moscow which, among other things, sets a framework for capping the price of Russian seaborne oil exports at a level coordinated by G7 allies. The measure will go into effect on December 5 for crude oil and on February 5 for refined petroleum products.