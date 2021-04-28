(@FahadShabbir)

Relations between Russia and the European Union are at a "low point" and could even worsen in the future, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Relations between Russia and the European Union are at a "low point" and could even worsen in the future, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

The bloc's top diplomat mentioned differences between Brussels and Moscow on Ukraine, Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and the diplomatic row between Russia and the Czech Republic.

"So, our relations with Russia are, once again, at a low point. Unfortunately, we cannot discard that this negative trend continues and we reach even more dangerous levels of deterioration," Borrell said during a press conference.