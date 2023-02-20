UrduPoint.com

EU's Borrell Says Called On China To Abstain From Providing Russia With Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 04:50 PM

EU's Borrell Says Called on China to Abstain From Providing Russia With Weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that he had urged China during the Munich Security Conference to refrain from crossing a "red line" in relations between Beijing and Brussels by supplying weapons to Russia.

On Sunday, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said that China mulled the possibility of providing "lethal" military assistance to Russia, including either weapons or ammunition. Until now, he said, private Chinese companies have provided Russia with only "non-lethal" support.

"I had a conversation with him (Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi) and I expressed our strong concern about China providing arms to Russia and asked him not to do that, expressing not only our concern but the fact that for us it would be a red line for our relationship," Borrell said upon arrival at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.

The EU foreign policy chief noted that the Chinese representative said that China had no plans to supply weapons to Russia.

"But we will remain vigilant," Borrel added.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin noted that the United States, not China, was pumping the Ukraine conflict with arms, urging Washington to stop shifting responsibility for fueling the conflict and spreading misinformation regarding military cooperation between Beijing and Moscow.

