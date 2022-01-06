(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday expressed serous concern about the events in Kazakhstan and said the bloc was ready to assist in resolving the situation.

"Great concern about developments in #Kazakhstan.

Rights and security of civilians must be guaranteed. External military assistance brings back memories of situations to be avoided. EU is ready to support in addressing this crisis," Borrell tweeted.

Kazakhstan has been gripped by violent mass protests sparked by a gas price spike since the beginning of 2022.