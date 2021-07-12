EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell defended the right of the Cuban people to peacefully protest and urged the country's authorities to allow peaceful rallies

"I would like, most definitely, to say that the Cuban people have the right to express their opinion peacefully, and I would like to call on the government there to allow peaceful demonstrations and to listen to these expressions of discontent from the demonstrators," Borrell told a press briefing.