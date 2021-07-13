(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday defended the right of the Cuban people to peaceful protests and urged the country's authorities to allow nonviolent rallies.

"I would like, most definitely, to say that the Cuban people have the right to express their opinion peacefully, and I would like to call on the government there to allow peaceful demonstrations and to listen to these expressions of discontent from the demonstrators," Borrell told a press briefing.

The top EU diplomat added that even though the protests in Cuba were not violent, the situation could change at any point and that Brussels was closely watching the developments.

On Sunday, Cuba witnessed its largest protests since 1994, fueled by anger over shortages of basic goods. Thousands of people demanded free elections and the resolution of social issues. According to local media, protests and gatherings took place in eight Cuban cities, including Havana. In response, government and Communist Party supporters held their own marches following President Miguel Diaz-Canel's calls to take to the streets and repel provocations.