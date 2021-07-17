EU foreign police chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday that he held a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss regional security and bilateral issues

The meeting took place in Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan, where the officials arrived to participate in the international conference "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities," held from July 15-16.

"Good to see Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar again in Tashkent. We discussed #Connectivity, regional security issues and the need to advance the bilateral EU - India agenda, following up to the Summit in May," Borrell tweeted.

The leaders of the European Union and India held a virtual meeting on May 8 to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and health care cooperation in light of the South Asian nation battling an unprecedented wave of infections. The EU invited India to join international efforts to draw up a global treaty on pandemics within the framework of the World Health Organization (WHO). The sides also committed to reforming the WHO and strengthening its preparedness and response to health emergencies.