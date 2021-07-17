UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Borrell Says Discussed Regional Security With Indian Foreign Minister In Tashkent

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 07:14 PM

EU's Borrell Says Discussed Regional Security With Indian Foreign Minister in Tashkent

EU foreign police chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday that he held a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss regional security and bilateral issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) EU foreign police chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday that he held a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss regional security and bilateral issues.

The meeting took place in Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan, where the officials arrived to participate in the international conference "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities," held from July 15-16.

"Good to see Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar again in Tashkent. We discussed #Connectivity, regional security issues and the need to advance the bilateral EU - India agenda, following up to the Summit in May," Borrell tweeted.

The leaders of the European Union and India held a virtual meeting on May 8 to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and health care cooperation in light of the South Asian nation battling an unprecedented wave of infections. The EU invited India to join international efforts to draw up a global treaty on pandemics within the framework of the World Health Organization (WHO). The sides also committed to reforming the WHO and strengthening its preparedness and response to health emergencies.

Related Topics

India World Police European Union Tashkent Uzbekistan May July From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PIA to operate flight from Multan to Skardu on Jul ..

3 minutes ago

Four die, 11 injure in road mishap

3 minutes ago

SEDD carries out 48,191 inspection campaigns durin ..

17 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Occurs in Japan's Seto In ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Dubai Academic Hea ..

47 minutes ago

RAK Ruler issues two resolutions restructuring RAK ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.