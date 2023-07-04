Open Menu

EU's Borrell Says Discussed Ukraine Conflict With UK Foreign Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 08:44 PM

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that he had a phone call with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, during which they discussed the Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that he had a phone call with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, during which they discussed the Ukraine conflict.

"Productive discussion with (Cleverly) about latest developments in Ukraine. We reaffirmed our shared and unwavering support to the Ukrainian people," Borrell tweeted.

Borrell added that the EU and the UK were well aligned on a number of key foreign policy, security, and defense matters.

At a meeting last week, EU foreign ministers agreed to support Ukraine "more than ever" as the conflict continues. Total EU aid to Ukraine since the start of hostilities in February 2022 stands at 72 billion Euros ($78 billion), including 15.3 billion euros in military assistance.

