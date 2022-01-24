MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that a foreign minister meeting in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev was possible as long as everyone was on board.

"Why not... its not impossible.

The idea we have for a council meeting, they can decide to have a meeting externally if there is a unanimous agreement. Then we can meet anywhere, why not to Kiev," he told reporters after a foreign affairs council meeting in Brussels.

The next routine meeting will be held in Brussels on February 21. The Romanian foreign minister said on Monday he had proposed for the 27 top European diplomats to meet in Kiev in solidarity with Ukraine.