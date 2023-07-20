Open Menu

EU's Borrell Says Hopes To Visit China In Fall After Multiple Postponements

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 03:50 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday he hoped to visit China soon after the summer for a visit that has been postponed twice already due to "health reasons."

"We will go back to the China issue after the guidelines provided by the European Union Council," he said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, adding "I hope that my visit to China that has been canceled twice for health reasons will take place soon after the summer.

"

In mid-April, Borrell tested positive for COVID-19 and had to postpone his visit to China. According to reports, the visit was postponed again by Beijing earlier this month, allegedly due to Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang's health issues.

