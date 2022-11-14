(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the training mission for preparing Ukrainian soldiers will be launched in a couple of weeks with many European countries expressing readiness to participate in it.

"Today (Monday), an important decision is the launching of the training mission for the Ukrainian army. As you know, we have been discussing and we have decided in a record time that the mission will be launched and it will be operational in a couple of weeks. It will be in Poland and there is a lot of countries willing to participate in the training mission, which will be training about 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers," Borrell said on the doorstep of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire.

Moscow has repeatedly warned the West against further involvement in the conflict, while the EU, the US and NATO have maintained that they are not party to the hostilities despite training Ukrainian soldiers, sending their instructors and hardware to Ukraine, and providing intelligence.