UrduPoint.com

EU's Borrell Says New Package Of Sanctions Against Russia 'Almost Completed'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2022 | 01:50 PM

EU's Borrell Says New Package of Sanctions Against Russia 'Almost Completed'

The European Union adhered to "a progressive approach" while imposing sanctions on Russia, and now Brussels is increasing pressure, with the new package of sanctions almost finalized, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The European Union adhered to "a progressive approach" while imposing sanctions on Russia, and now Brussels is increasing pressure, with the new package of sanctions almost finalized, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"We have been following a progressive approach, now we are accelerating... we didn't want to do everything on the same moment just the first time, taking into account the situation on the ground but now the sanctions are almost completed," Borrell said at a doorstep of the NATO foreign ministers council.

Earlier in the day, Borrell said that the 5th package of anti-Russian sanctions, which the European Commission failed to adopt on Wednesday, will likely to be approved later on Thursday, first by the permanent representatives, and then by the Foreign Affairs Council. The introduction of oil embargo on Russia will be discussed at the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on April 11, he added.

NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs held the second and final session in Brussels, aiming to address the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

Prior to the meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO "need to be prepared for the long haul" in Ukraine, adding that support for Kiev should be upheld, sanctions against Russia must be sustained, and NATO defense and deterrence strengthened.

It comes several days after reports emerged of mass civilian killings in Bucha, a town near Kiev controlled until recently by the Russian forces. Kiev blamed the civilian deaths on the departed Russian forces. However, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia called the presented evidence a forgery and contended that radical Ukrainian forces have been committing abuses against civilians as well as prisoners of war.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Oil Brussels Same Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February April

Recent Stories

Int'l Day of Human Space Flight to be marked on Ap ..

Int'l Day of Human Space Flight to be marked on April 12

3 minutes ago
 Le Drian Decides to Summon Russian Ambassador on T ..

Le Drian Decides to Summon Russian Ambassador on Thursday Over Situation in Buch ..

4 minutes ago
 Turkey Hands Over Khashoggi Murder Case to Saudi A ..

Turkey Hands Over Khashoggi Murder Case to Saudi Arabia - Reports

4 minutes ago
 One dacoit held in injured condition, two escaped

One dacoit held in injured condition, two escaped

4 minutes ago
 Full EU Ban on Imports of Russian Coal to Be Delay ..

Full EU Ban on Imports of Russian Coal to Be Delayed Until Mid-August - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Japan Plans to Release 15Mln Oil Barrels From Rese ..

Japan Plans to Release 15Mln Oil Barrels From Reserves in Coordination With IEA ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.