MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The European Union adhered to "a progressive approach" while imposing sanctions on Russia, and now Brussels is increasing pressure, with the new package of sanctions almost finalized, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"We have been following a progressive approach, now we are accelerating... we didn't want to do everything on the same moment just the first time, taking into account the situation on the ground but now the sanctions are almost completed," Borrell said at a doorstep of the NATO foreign ministers council.

Earlier in the day, Borrell said that the 5th package of anti-Russian sanctions, which the European Commission failed to adopt on Wednesday, will likely to be approved later on Thursday, first by the permanent representatives, and then by the Foreign Affairs Council. The introduction of oil embargo on Russia will be discussed at the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on April 11, he added.

NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs held the second and final session in Brussels, aiming to address the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

Prior to the meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO "need to be prepared for the long haul" in Ukraine, adding that support for Kiev should be upheld, sanctions against Russia must be sustained, and NATO defense and deterrence strengthened.

It comes several days after reports emerged of mass civilian killings in Bucha, a town near Kiev controlled until recently by the Russian forces. Kiev blamed the civilian deaths on the departed Russian forces. However, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia called the presented evidence a forgery and contended that radical Ukrainian forces have been committing abuses against civilians as well as prisoners of war.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.