BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he underscored the need to de-escalate tensions that heightened in the wake of the killing of an Iranian general by the United States in a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"Spoke w Iranian FM @JZarif about recent developments. Underlined need for de-escalation of tensions, to exercise restraint & avoid further escalation. Also discussed importance of preserving #JCPOA, which remains crucial for global security.

I am committed to role as coordinator," Borrell wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Borrell has been among many officials from across the world who called for restraint and de-escalation in the wake of the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, in Baghdad.

The military commander was killed on Friday by a US airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump. Iran said it would provide a harsh response to the assassination.