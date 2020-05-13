UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Borrell Says Operation IRINI Off Libyan Coast Not Aimed At Either LNA, GNA

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

EU's Borrell Says Operation IRINI Off Libyan Coast Not Aimed at Either LNA, GNA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The European Union's Operation IRINI, the new naval mission set to be established off the coast of Libya to monitor the United Nations arms embargo on the country, is not directed in particular at either the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) or the Libyan National Army (LNA), EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday.

The head of the GNA Fayez Sarraj told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on Thursday that Operation IRINI would benefit Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the LNA. Sarraj said that the LNA primarily receives arms via land or air routes.

"And about Sarraj's declarations, I am not aware of this declaration ... But I've had the possibility of talking with the Libyan authorities in previous days, and if I have to explain, this operation is a way of controlling by sea and by air the arms traffic, to control the arms embargo, it's not addressed against anyone.

It's trying to help the United Nations on making effective the arms embargo," Borrell said at a press conference after EU defense ministers held a meeting earlier in the day.

Despite the attempts of the international community to reach a peace deal in Libya, fighting between the GNA and LNA continues, with the latter currently attempting to capture the capital, Tripoli. The LNA controls vast swathes of southern and eastern Libya, while the GNA maintains authority over pockets of territory in the western part of the country.

The European Union launched Operation IRINI on March 31. It succeeds Operation Sophia, which had a specific focus on rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean Sea, after the mission collapsed when the Italian authorities stopped accepting rescue vessels. According to the EU, Operation IRINI's main task is to fully enforce the UN arms embargo on Libya through the use of maritime, aerial and satellite assets.

Related Topics

Army United Nations European Union Traffic Tripoli Libya March Government

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

1 hour ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

2 hours ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

2 hours ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

2 hours ago

UAE surpasses 500 metric tons of Global COVID-19 a ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.