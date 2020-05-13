MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The European Union's Operation IRINI, the new naval mission set to be established off the coast of Libya to monitor the United Nations arms embargo on the country, is not directed in particular at either the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) or the Libyan National Army (LNA), EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday.

The head of the GNA Fayez Sarraj told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on Thursday that Operation IRINI would benefit Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the LNA. Sarraj said that the LNA primarily receives arms via land or air routes.

"And about Sarraj's declarations, I am not aware of this declaration ... But I've had the possibility of talking with the Libyan authorities in previous days, and if I have to explain, this operation is a way of controlling by sea and by air the arms traffic, to control the arms embargo, it's not addressed against anyone.

It's trying to help the United Nations on making effective the arms embargo," Borrell said at a press conference after EU defense ministers held a meeting earlier in the day.

Despite the attempts of the international community to reach a peace deal in Libya, fighting between the GNA and LNA continues, with the latter currently attempting to capture the capital, Tripoli. The LNA controls vast swathes of southern and eastern Libya, while the GNA maintains authority over pockets of territory in the western part of the country.

The European Union launched Operation IRINI on March 31. It succeeds Operation Sophia, which had a specific focus on rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean Sea, after the mission collapsed when the Italian authorities stopped accepting rescue vessels. According to the EU, Operation IRINI's main task is to fully enforce the UN arms embargo on Libya through the use of maritime, aerial and satellite assets.