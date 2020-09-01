EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that the general elections held in Montenegro on August 30 were peaceful and competitive, as well as managed transparently

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that the general elections held in Montenegro on August 30 were peaceful and competitive, as well as managed transparently.

On Monday morning, the country's largest opposition coalition, For the Future of Montenegro, declared itself the winner of the general election with its leader, Zdravko Krivokapic, calling for an expert government. President of Montenegro and leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists Milo Dukanovic has so far refused to accept defeat.

"The elections were peaceful and competitive, with high turnout, and were observed by local and international observers accredited by the State Electoral Commission," Borrell said in a statement.

According to the preliminary findings and conclusions of the international observers from the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, "the elections were managed transparently and efficiently."

The preliminary results also showed that the elections were featured by "intensely polarised debate over issues of church and national identity and a number of concerns in relation to undue advantage for the ruling party and the unbalanced media coverage," the statement added.

The outcome of the general elections was recognized as legal by NGOs monitoring the vote, as well as an OSCE mission and the UK and US embassies in the country.