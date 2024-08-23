EU's Borrell Says Reduced German Aid To Ukraine 'worrisome'
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 07:24 PM
The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said Friday that Germany's plans to reduce its military aid to Ukraine was "worrisome" and "bad news"
Germany has been the second largest contributor of aid to Ukraine after the United States to help it fight Russia's invasion.
Germany has been the second largest contributor of aid to Ukraine after the United States to help it fight Russia's invasion.
But the country's draft budget for 2025 -- the subject of a protracted row between the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition -- includes only around four billion euros ($4.4 billion) for Ukraine, compared with around eight billion euros in 2024.
"The announcement that Germany will decrease its military support in the next (few) years, that's bad news," Borrell said at a conference in Santander in northern Spain.
"Until now, without making a lot of noise, the strongest support of Ukraine has been Germany. So you can say we have to do something different. But for the time being, what we are doing is being done mainly by Germany," he added.
To make up for the shortfall, the German government has said it will bank on plans by the G7 and the European Union to generate funds from frozen Russian assets.
In June, G7 leaders agreed to a $50 billion loan for Ukraine using profits from the frozen assets.
Germany's budget is still subject to discussions before being adopted by the end of the year and the finance ministry said Saturday it was open to considering extra spending for Ukraine on a case-by-case basis.
