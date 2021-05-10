(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The European Union's solidarity with the Czech Republic does not mean it is ready to escalate tensions with Russia by expelling more diplomats, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

The Czech Republic has asked EU nations to expel one Russian diplomat each in solitary with its decision to order 18 Russians out of the country over Moscow's alleged role in the 2014 ammo depot blasts, which it denied.

"During the past weekend we reassured Czechia of the strong support of the EU. But at the same time I think that everybody agrees on the need of not continuing the escalation, that we need to look for a strong support but at the same time to try to not to increase the tensions," he told reporters in Brussels.

EU leaders will discuss Russia at a meeting on May 25, which Borrell said could end in the EU nations asking the European Commission to analyze the EU's relationship with Russia.

"Let's wait for what the leaders discuss on May 25. At this time, it is not on the agenda to continue with the escalation of expulsions of diplomats," Borrell added.