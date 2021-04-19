UrduPoint.com
EU's Borrell Says US, Iran Willing To Reach Agreement To 'Save' JCPOA

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:19 PM

Tehran and Washington have both shown willingness to reach an agreement on the Iranian nuclear deal as the countries have moved on to discuss issues of sanctions lifting and returning to nuclear commitments, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell noted on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Tehran and Washington have both shown willingness to reach an agreement on the Iranian nuclear deal as the countries have moved on to discuss issues of sanctions lifting and returning to nuclear commitments, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell noted on Monday.

"I think that both parties are really interested on reaching an agreement, and they have been moving from general to more focused issues, which are clearly on one side sanctions lifting, and on the other side, nuclear implementation issues. I cannot go into details but I think that there is a real goodwill from both parties to reach an agreement, and that's good news," Borrell said in regards to his recent correspondence with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

On Sunday, the Joint Commission of the JCPOA held a meeting in Vienna at the level of political directors to summarize the interim results of the recently held consultations on Iran nuclear deal. Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told Sputnik that the meeting inspired cautious optimism as all parties were committed to continue the negotiations.

The political directors of Iran and the P5+1 group of countries may reportedly reconvene for yet another meeting to discuss the restoration of the JCPOA before the end of the week.

