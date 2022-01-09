(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after his trip to Ukraine that this Monday's security talks between Russia and the United States needed Kiev to be present.

"There should be no limits placed on Ukraine's independence or its right to determine its foreign policy choices. And, of course, any discussion about Ukraine must require Ukraine to be at the table," he said in a blog post.

Russia demands legally-binding security guarantees from the US and NATO that include a promise that the alliance will not expand eastward or deploy mid-range missiles in Ukraine. Kiev is seeking to join NATO.

Borrell said that "dialogue is a must, but so is deterrence." He threatened Russia with massive consequences and severe costs if it acts aggressively toward Ukraine.

"We are coordinating our approach closely with transatlantic and other like-minded partners. There is no security in Europe without the security of Ukraine," the EU official said.

He said the upcoming NATO-Russia Council, set for Wednesday, did not imply endorsement of Russian proposals but rather offered a platform for discussions. He added that proposals regarding the creation of crisis management mechanisms could be "useful."