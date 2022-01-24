MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the United States had notified Brussels about the contents of its written response to Russia concerning Moscow's demand for legally binding security guarantee.

"We were able to discuss the terms of that response... We are very much up to speed.

We are following the negotiations step by step. We were consulted and we have been consulted also in the preparation of that response to the Russians," he told reporters in Brussels after a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers.

The European Union was often criticized in the media for allowing itself to be sidelined by the United States and Russia in their consultations on the European security.