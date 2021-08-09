High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell criticized on Monday the liquidation of the "last remaining political opposition party" in Nicaragua before presidential elections in November and urged president Daniel Ortega to "change course."

On Friday, Citizens Alliance for Liberty Party (CXL) was disqualified by the Supreme Electoral Council of Nicaragua, and the citizenship of the party leader was revoked. Apart from that, seven candidates for the presidency were arrested for different crimes ahead of the presidential elections scheduled for November 7.

"President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega and Vice-president Rosario Murillo want to win the elections without competition. Their decision, implemented by the Supreme Electoral Council, on 6 August to strip the last remaining political opposition party of its legal personality ahead of the general elections in November crushes the prospects of a credible and legitimate electoral process," Borrell said in the statement.

The official noted that the opposition in the South American country had been fully eliminated, which deprived the people of transparent elections. Borrell urged the president and the vice-president, Rosario Murillo, to "stop this autocratic spiral and change course."

In 2019, the EU imposed a number of sanctions on Nicaragua over alleged repression against opposition leaders, independent media and demonstrators. In early August 2021, the EU included in the list of sanctions President Ortega, Vice-President Murillo and other Nicaraguan politicians for abuse of human rights.