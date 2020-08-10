The European Union condemns the use of force by the security services and law enforcement officers against demonstrators in Belarus, who took to the streets on Sunday evening following the country's presidential election, the bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The European Union condemns the use of force by the security services and law enforcement officers against demonstrators in Belarus, who took to the streets on Sunday evening following the country's presidential election, the bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Monday.

"The election night was marred with disproportionate and unacceptable state violence against peaceful protesters. This reportedly resulted in the loss of life of one citizen and many others have been injured. We condemn the violence and call for the immediate release of all detained during last night. The Belarusian authorities must ensure that the fundamental right of peaceful assembly is respected," Borrell said in a statement, which was published on the European External Action Service website.

Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also criticized the crackdown on protesters in Belarus, adding that harassment and "violent repression" have no place in Europe.

In Sunday's presidential election, incumbent Alexander Lukashenko secured 80.23 percent of the vote, according to the country's Central Election Commission. Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya finished with 9.90 percent of the vote.

The Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Monday that roughly 3,000 people were detained during the weekend's protests. Reporters from multiple news outlets, including Sputnik Belarus, were detained in Minsk while attempting to cover the demonstrations.

Lukashenko has said that the United Kingdom, Poland, and the Czech Republic were behind the protests that took place on Sunday evening.