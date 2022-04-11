(@FahadShabbir)

EU foreign ministers will focus on Ukraine and the recent trip of EU leadership to Kiev, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) EU foreign ministers will focus on Ukraine and the recent trip of EU leadership to Kiev, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"We are going to discuss ... Ukraine once again, I will brief the Foreign Affairs Council of the travel to Ukraine together with the president of the Commission," Borrell said in a doorstep comment ahead of a Foreign Affair Council meeting.

On Friday, Borrell and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen traveled to Ukraine and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev, seeking to assess the situation on the ground and demonstrate the bloc's "unwavering support" for Ukraine.

The delegation also visited Bucha, a town near Kiev controlled by the Russian forces until recently, from where the reports of mass civilian killings emerged last week. Kiev blamed the civilian deaths on the departed Russian forces, with the Russian side firmly denying the allegations, describing the incident as "blatant provocations."