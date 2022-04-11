UrduPoint.com

EU's Borrell To Brief Foreign Affairs Council On Outcome Of Trip To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 12:32 PM

EU's Borrell to Brief Foreign Affairs Council on Outcome of Trip to Ukraine

EU foreign ministers will focus on Ukraine and the recent trip of EU leadership to Kiev, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) EU foreign ministers will focus on Ukraine and the recent trip of EU leadership to Kiev, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"We are going to discuss ... Ukraine once again, I will brief the Foreign Affairs Council of the travel to Ukraine together with the president of the Commission," Borrell said in a doorstep comment ahead of a Foreign Affair Council meeting.

On Friday, Borrell and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen traveled to Ukraine and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev, seeking to assess the situation on the ground and demonstrate the bloc's "unwavering support" for Ukraine.

The delegation also visited Bucha, a town near Kiev controlled by the Russian forces until recently, from where the reports of mass civilian killings emerged last week. Kiev blamed the civilian deaths on the departed Russian forces, with the Russian side firmly denying the allegations, describing the incident as "blatant provocations."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev From

Recent Stories

Le Pen, Macron kick off battle for French presiden ..

Le Pen, Macron kick off battle for French presidency

49 seconds ago
 Mongolia's population projected to reach 4 mln in ..

Mongolia's population projected to reach 4 mln in 2033

51 seconds ago
 Sydney airport faces continued delays as workers i ..

Sydney airport faces continued delays as workers isolate

2 minutes ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 11.36 mln: Africa ..

Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 11.36 mln: Africa CDC

6 minutes ago
 Singapore reports 2,573 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 2,573 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 99150 cusecs water

IRSA releases 99150 cusecs water

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.