MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The High Commissioner of the European Union will hold bilateral meetings with the Foreign Affairs ministers of Central Asian countries, in Dushanbe and Belarus will be discussed, the EU Commission said on Monday.

EU's foreign policy chief is on an official visit to Tajikistan for the 17th EU-Central Asia Ministerial meeting. The meeting will attend the Foreign Affairs ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

"Josep Borrell is currently in Tajikistan for the EU central Asian ministerial meeting where he will have bilateral meetings with partners with other central Asian countries to talk about the need to address the crisis unleashed by the regime in Belarus," Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission, Dana Spinant said during the European Commission Midday briefing announcements.

Apart from Belarus other topics on the meeting's agenda will be the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as the humanitarian and political situation in the country in the aftermath of the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) takeover in August.