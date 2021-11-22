UrduPoint.com

EU's Borrell To Discuss Belarus In Meetings With Central Asian Top Diplomats

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:10 PM

EU's Borrell to Discuss Belarus in Meetings With Central Asian Top Diplomats

The High Commissioner of the European Union will hold bilateral meetings with the Foreign Affairs ministers of Central Asian countries, in Dushanbe and Belarus will be discussed, the EU Commission said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The High Commissioner of the European Union will hold bilateral meetings with the Foreign Affairs ministers of Central Asian countries, in Dushanbe and Belarus will be discussed, the EU Commission said on Monday.

EU's foreign policy chief is on an official visit to Tajikistan for the 17th EU-Central Asia Ministerial meeting. The meeting will attend the Foreign Affairs ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

"Josep Borrell is currently in Tajikistan for the EU central Asian ministerial meeting where he will have bilateral meetings with partners with other central Asian countries to talk about the need to address the crisis unleashed by the regime in Belarus," Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission, Dana Spinant said during the European Commission Midday briefing announcements.

Apart from Belarus other topics on the meeting's agenda will be the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as the humanitarian and political situation in the country in the aftermath of the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) takeover in August.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations European Union Visit Dushanbe Uzbekistan Belarus Tajikistan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan August From Asia

Recent Stories

IGP orders FIR against cops over custodial death i ..

IGP orders FIR against cops over custodial death in Gujrat

28 seconds ago
 FIH Jr WC: Pakistan beats Canda in practice match

FIH Jr WC: Pakistan beats Canda in practice match

30 seconds ago
 Farmers advised to use Pink Bollworms machine to c ..

Farmers advised to use Pink Bollworms machine to control unseasonal pest

31 seconds ago
 Anti-measles, rubella vaccination drive in full-sw ..

Anti-measles, rubella vaccination drive in full-swing

34 seconds ago
 Sindh govt launches rural support progamme to redu ..

Sindh govt launches rural support progamme to reduce poverty, improve quality of ..

3 minutes ago
 KP Speaker expresses displeasure over absence of l ..

KP Speaker expresses displeasure over absence of legislators from assembly proce ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.