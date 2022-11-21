UrduPoint.com

EU's Borrell To Hold Serbia-Kosovo Summit On Monday - Office

Published November 21, 2022

EU's Borrell to Hold Serbia-Kosovo Summit on Monday - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will hold a summit for Belgrade and Pristina on November 21 amid the escalation in Kosovo, the EU External Action department said on Sunday.

"The High Representative will start with separate meetings with each leader starting at 08:00, followed by a joint meeting. The focus of the emergency meeting will be on finding a way out of the current crisis and avoiding any further escalation and tensions on the ground, with an emphasis on licence plates and the return of Kosovo Serbs to Kosovo institutions," the statement read.

The statement also said that the summit would be attended by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti and EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak.

The Kosovo authorities require that local Serbs re-register their car plates, demanding that they feature the EU-standard letter code of RKS (Republic of Kosovo) instead of KM, the Serbian identifier for the disputed region of Kosovska Mitrovica on the border. The deadline for the re-registration was October 31.

On August 27, Belgrade and Pristina reached an EU-brokered compromise deal on entry and exit regulations. Serbia agreed to abolish entry-exit documents for Kosovo ID holders, while Kosovo agreed not to introduce them for Serbian citizens. Belgrade maintains the move is only aimed at streamlining border crossing and does not mean that Serbia recognizes Kosovo's independence.

