EU's Borrell To Meet With Serbian President, Kosovar Prime Minister On Friday - Spokesman

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will hold separate meetings with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti on November 11 in a bid to de-escalate tensions between Belgrade and Pristina, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday

"To continue (European Union's) efforts to help Serbia-Kosovo to de-escalate, defuse current tensions and advance in EU facilitated Dialogue, (Borrell) will meet with (Kurti) and (Vucic) in Paris tomorrow (Friday) in separate meetings," Stano said on Twitter.

In August, tensions between Serbia and Kosovo escalated when Pristina announced plans to introduce new border rules.

The measures would have restricted entry from Serbia with Serbian-issued identification documents and license plates that were to be exchanged for Kosovo-issued documents at the border.

On August 27, Belgrade and Pristina reached an EU-brokered compromise deal on entry and exit regulations. Serbia agreed to abolish entry-exit documents for Kosovo ID holders, while Kosovo agreed not to introduce them for Serbian citizens. However, the Kosovo authorities required that local Serbs re-register their car license plates with letters "KM" to Pristina-issued plates featuring "RKS" before October 31, starting another wave of tensions.

