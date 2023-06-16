MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit Egypt from June 17-19 and hold bilateral meetings with Egyptian top officials to discuss cooperation, food security and migration, among other things, the European Commission said on Friday.

"High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell will travel to Egypt on 17-19 June. During his visit, the High Representative will hold bilateral and high-level institutional meetings with Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of Egypt; Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mohamed Zaki, Minister of Defence and Military Production and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces; Abbas Kamel, Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service; and Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States," the Commission said in a statement.

Borrell's goals during the visit are to discuss the strengthening of EU-Egypt ties, as well as the cooperation between Brussels and the Arab League, the statement read.

The parties will also discuss migration, energy, counterterrorism, and food security, the Commission said.