UrduPoint.com

EU's Borrell To Pay Official Visit To Egypt From June 17-19 - EU Commission

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 05:50 PM

EU's Borrell to Pay Official Visit to Egypt From June 17-19 - EU Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit Egypt from June 17-19 and hold bilateral meetings with Egyptian top officials to discuss cooperation, food security and migration, among other things, the European Commission said on Friday.

"High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell will travel to Egypt on 17-19 June. During his visit, the High Representative will hold bilateral and high-level institutional meetings with Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of Egypt; Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mohamed Zaki, Minister of Defence and Military Production and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces; Abbas Kamel, Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service; and Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States," the Commission said in a statement.

Borrell's goals during the visit are to discuss the strengthening of EU-Egypt ties, as well as the cooperation between Brussels and the Arab League, the statement read.

The parties will also discuss migration, energy, counterterrorism, and food security, the Commission said.

Related Topics

Egypt Visit Brussels June From Top Arab

Recent Stories

UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance p ..

UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

5 minutes ago
 Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depressi ..

Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depression within 12 hours: NCM

6 minutes ago
 Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industr ..

Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industry

1 hour ago
 Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces ..

Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces cultural ties between UAE and ..

2 hours ago
 Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into ..

Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into Arabian Gulf for World Sea Tu ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Fore ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand discu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.