UrduPoint.com

EU's Borrell To Pay Official Visits To Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan From November 16-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 07:13 PM

EU's Borrell to Pay Official Visits to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan From November 16-19

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will be visiting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan later this week to strengthen relations between the European Union and Central Asia, the EU delegation to Uzbekistan said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will be visiting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan later this week to strengthen relations between the European Union and Central Asia, the EU delegation to Uzbekistan said on Wednesday.

"High Representative/Vice President Josep Borrell will travel to Central Asia, starting his visit in Astana, Kazakhstan on 16 to 17 November and continuing to Samarkand, Uzbekistan on 17 to 19 November. His mission aims to further strengthen and build on the positive dynamics in EU's bilateral and regional relations," a statement read.

Borrell is expected to meet with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi in the Kazakh capital of Astana, the statement said.

On the next leg of his tour Borrell will chair the 18th EU-Central Asia Ministerial meeting in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, the statement read, adding that this meeting will allow the EU and countries of Central Asia to expand cooperation on security, trade, green energy, education, and science.

The parties will also discuss Afghanistan and the Ukraine crisis.

"On 18 November, HRVP Borrell, will co-host the EU-Central Asia Connectivity Conference: Global Gateway. The conference will explore three themes: digital connectivity, transport connectivity, and energy connectivity between Central Asia and the European Union," the statement said.

While in Samarkand, Borrell is scheduled meet with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as with foreign ministers of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan on the sidelines of the conference.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Education European Union Visit Astana Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan November Asia

Recent Stories

WFP says its first aid convoy since Ethiopia peace ..

WFP says its first aid convoy since Ethiopia peace deal enters Tigray

18 seconds ago
 FIRs registered against two Gutka sellers over PFA ..

FIRs registered against two Gutka sellers over PFA act violations

20 seconds ago
 KP CM inaugurates development projects in Timargar ..

KP CM inaugurates development projects in Timargarh, Bajaur

21 seconds ago
 HWA,District Admn hold workshop regarding bonded l ..

HWA,District Admn hold workshop regarding bonded labour

27 seconds ago
 Senate sub-committee formed to address PSM matters ..

Senate sub-committee formed to address PSM matters

4 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses ways to improve literacy rate

Meeting discusses ways to improve literacy rate

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.