MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will be visiting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan later this week to strengthen relations between the European Union and Central Asia, the EU delegation to Uzbekistan said on Wednesday.

"High Representative/Vice President Josep Borrell will travel to Central Asia, starting his visit in Astana, Kazakhstan on 16 to 17 November and continuing to Samarkand, Uzbekistan on 17 to 19 November. His mission aims to further strengthen and build on the positive dynamics in EU's bilateral and regional relations," a statement read.

Borrell is expected to meet with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi in the Kazakh capital of Astana, the statement said.

On the next leg of his tour Borrell will chair the 18th EU-Central Asia Ministerial meeting in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, the statement read, adding that this meeting will allow the EU and countries of Central Asia to expand cooperation on security, trade, green energy, education, and science.

The parties will also discuss Afghanistan and the Ukraine crisis.

"On 18 November, HRVP Borrell, will co-host the EU-Central Asia Connectivity Conference: Global Gateway. The conference will explore three themes: digital connectivity, transport connectivity, and energy connectivity between Central Asia and the European Union," the statement said.

While in Samarkand, Borrell is scheduled meet with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as with foreign ministers of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan on the sidelines of the conference.