Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

EU's Borrell To Visit China This Week To Discuss Regional, Global Issues - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 06:40 PM

EU's Borrell to Visit China This Week to Discuss Regional, Global Issues - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is expected to visit China from April 13-15 to discuss current regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations, EU spokeswoman for security policy Nabila Massrali said on Tuesday.

"The HRVP (High Representative Vice President Borrell) will travel to China from the 13th until the 15th of April. This visit will offer an opportunity to discuss the foreign policy, the regional and global issues, as well as the EU-China bilateral relations," Massrali told a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, the visit had been discussed for a long time, but the agenda of the talks was decided only this week.

Borrell's visit will come ahead of the G7 foreign ministers' summit, scheduled from April 16-18 in the Japanese Nagano Prefecture's resort town of Karuizawa, which the EU foreign policy chief is expected to attend.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in China for an official three-day visit at the invitation of the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping. Prior to that, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Beijing on March 31 and held talks with Xi.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Visit Beijing Nagano March April From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED6.3 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED6.3 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

15 minutes ago
 AJK court disqualifies PM Tanvir Ilyas in contempt ..

AJK court disqualifies PM Tanvir Ilyas in contempt case

25 minutes ago
 Govt paying attention to exploit potential of indi ..

Govt paying attention to exploit potential of indigenous energy resources

43 minutes ago
 UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Grou ..

UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses relations with Aze ..

1 hour ago
 PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM gov ..

PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM govt completes one-year period

1 hour ago
 Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakist ..

Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakistan: Info Minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.