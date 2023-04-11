(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is expected to visit China from April 13-15 to discuss current regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations, EU spokeswoman for security policy Nabila Massrali said on Tuesday.

"The HRVP (High Representative Vice President Borrell) will travel to China from the 13th until the 15th of April. This visit will offer an opportunity to discuss the foreign policy, the regional and global issues, as well as the EU-China bilateral relations," Massrali told a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, the visit had been discussed for a long time, but the agenda of the talks was decided only this week.

Borrell's visit will come ahead of the G7 foreign ministers' summit, scheduled from April 16-18 in the Japanese Nagano Prefecture's resort town of Karuizawa, which the EU foreign policy chief is expected to attend.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in China for an official three-day visit at the invitation of the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping. Prior to that, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Beijing on March 31 and held talks with Xi.